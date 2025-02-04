Our pick of the best places to see snowdrops in gardens great and small across Derbyshire

Lace up your walking boots, wrap up warm and hunt out these hardy blooms in gardens great and small across the county.
Here is our pick of the best places to see snowdrops in all their glory.
1. Hopton Hall, Wirksworth
Hopton Hall's snowdrop walk is open every day from 10am until 4pm, with the last admittance at 3pm. Single-petalled and double-blossomed varieties are among the collection. Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Dronfield Heritage Trust
See snowdrops in the garden of the heritage centre on High Street, Dronfield, which is part of the grounds of the original manor house. There is a public open day on Sunday, February 16 from 11am until 3.30pm when admission is £4 for adults, free for children; proceeds go to the National Garden Scheme which supports health charities. Photo: National Garden Scheme
3. Hardwick Hall
Large clusters of snowdrops can be found in the grounds of Hardwick Hall, particularly in the South Court. Photo: Simon Hulme
4. The Old Vicarage, Middleton by Wirksworth
Snowdrops are putting on a good show at The Old Vicarage, The Fields, Middleton by Wirksworth which enjoys fantastic views of Black Rocks. Members of the public can visit this garden on Saturday, February 22, from 11pm until 3.30pm when home-made teas will be served at the house. Admission is £5 per adult, free for children; proceeds go to the National Garden Scheme. Photo: National Garden Scheme