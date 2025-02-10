4 . Poolsbrook Social and Community Centre

Try your hand at medieval quoits or Victorian bagatelle in a weekend of traditional games that all the family will enjoy. On Saturday, February 15, there will be the opportunity to take part in circus skills while on Sunday, there will vintage toys and parlour games to add to the fun at Poolsbrook Social and Community Centre. The traditional games weekend runs from 10.30am until 3.30pm on both days. Photo: Destination Chesterfield