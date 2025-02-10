There’s plenty of things to do this February half-term which will provide the perfect escape from that well-known whinge of ‘I’m bored…..’
Follow our handy guide and you won’t be stuck for things to do with the kids!
1. Half-term attractions
Be a knight in battle at Bolsover Castle, meet the meerkats at Matlock Farm Park or cruise in a canoe down Cromford Canal this February half-term. Photo: English Heritage/National World/Adobe Stock
2. Go Ape Buxton
Combine jaw-dropping ziplnes with a day out among the trees at Go Ape Buxton. Experience one of the steepest Tarzan Swing drops where you’ll leap off the platform into free fall before being swung into a giant cargo net. Take part in the Treetop Challenge involving ladders up into trees, platform to platform zips and wobbly crossings in an adventure to suit teenagers and kids over 1.4metres. Tickets from £36.96, go to https://checkout.goape.co.uk/?id=241&locationId=25 Photo: Go Ape
3. Midland Railway, Butterley, Ripley
Enjoy a steam train ride on February 15, 16 and 23 at the Midland Railway. Younger visitors will want to head there on February 22 to meet PAW Patrol favourite Chase at intervals throughout the day - don't forget your camera! Book your tickets at https://midlandrailway-butterley.digitickets.co.uk/category/27447 Photo: Midland Railway
4. Poolsbrook Social and Community Centre
Try your hand at medieval quoits or Victorian bagatelle in a weekend of traditional games that all the family will enjoy. On Saturday, February 15, there will be the opportunity to take part in circus skills while on Sunday, there will vintage toys and parlour games to add to the fun at Poolsbrook Social and Community Centre. The traditional games weekend runs from 10.30am until 3.30pm on both days. Photo: Destination Chesterfield