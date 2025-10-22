Derbyshire’s iconic The Old Original Bakewell Pudding shop has been given a new look in a refurbishment that preserves its unique character.

Renowned as the birthplace of the dessert, the shop has four distinct areas including an expansive bakery counter and cosy corners that showcase artisan brands from Derbyshire.

The middle aisle now provides a spacious and accessible pathway that leads customers seamlessly to the enchanting rear of the shop and out into the pretty courtyard. This inviting outdoor space offers a perfect spot for visitors to relax, surrounded by the shop’s rich history and warm ambiance.

The renovation has opened the space, enabling the business to stock a broader range of artisan foods, drinks and homeware gifts and providing an opportunity to collaborate with local makers and producers.

The Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop has undergone a refurbishment.

Stylish light fixtures and new lampshades from the trendy Pooky brand have upgraded the upstairs area of the shop. Additionally, uniquely designed restaurant spaces create cosy and comfortable environments, perfect for family dining.

Jemma Beagrie, managing director of The Beagrie Group which owns the business, and her talented team have collaborated closely with Ian Cheetham from Good Fellas Furniture to bring about the transformation through minor structural alterations and a thoughtful redesign of the interior.

Jemma said: “Working with Ian and a talented group of skilled local craftsmen on this project has been an exhilarating experience. After months of careful planning, we were thrilled to set down our paintbrushes last week and unveil our beautiful new shop and restaurant.

"Our shop now features beautifully crafted cabinetry, new display shelves and a stunning display cabinet, along with a central checkout area at the heart of the store. The improved layout enhances the flow of the space, making it more accessible, especially during our busy tourist season.

A walker takes a look at items in a new cabinet.

“We are grateful to have been entrusted with a building that holds a special place in the hearts of many. We take this responsibility seriously. The Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop has been a beloved landmark since 1860, making it the oldest and original source of Bakewell Pudding. This very building has been selling the famous Bakewell Pudding for over 160 years, using our secret recipe to preserve a delicious tradition that continues to delight visitors from far and wide.

“Our customers and our commitment to the rural community are at the heart of everything we do. This is why this project has been so important to us, working with Ian Cheetham from Good Fellas based in nearby Hassop, Gregg Hudson Electrical from Bakewell, all of the glass and glazing were sourced from local Matlock Glass, the ironmongery was supplied by Twiggs of Matlock all of whom were born and raised in Derbyshire, within a five-mile radius.

“We prioritise building strong relationships with our local suppliers and fostering meaningful connections within our community. This approach not only enhances our product offerings but also contributes to the economic health and vitality of the area, which is at the centre of our ethos as a business.”

The Old Original Bakewell Pudding shop was previously refurbished more than 10 years ago.