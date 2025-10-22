"Our community stood up": Fundraising for Peak District's first Pride event gets off to fabulous start
After a moment of controversy in Matlock earlier this year gave rise to a more positive community reaction, the town’s inaugural Pride celebration is set to take place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, uniting the LGBTQ+ community across the Derbyshire Dales and Peak District along with their allies for a day of family-friendly celebrations.
The first major step towards that came on Sunday, October 5, with a ‘Drag Brunch’ that filled Cavendish Hall with high spirits courtesy of performers Iris Vi, Neapolitan VonSchweets, Cisero the Drag Jester and musician Rebecca Daniels, and brought a generous injection of cash for the cause.
Matlock deputy mayor Ashley Orwin, part of the small but dedicated Pride in the Peaks volunteer team, said: “The Drag Brunch was a true labour of love. Seeing so many people come together – laughing, celebrating, supporting one another – reminded us exactly why we’re doing this.
“It was the first of many events to come and it’s only made us more determined to deliver a Pride that Derbyshire will never forget.”
Plans for the Pride event were hatched after Matlock made national headlines in June, when the town council removed one of its rainbow flags from above a local shopfront following what was widely perceived as a homophobic complaint.
Neighbouring businesses responded by displaying even more of the rainbow flags, turning the town into a sea of colour to drown out any further hostility.
Councillor Orwin said: “When the Pride flags became the conversation, our community stood up. That moment of solidarity and love showed us who we are and what we could build together.
“Pride in the Peaks was born out of that energy, and everything we’ve done since has been powered by that same community spirit.”
Mayor of Matlock Marilyn Franks, who also took the stage at the brunch, echoed those sentiments.
She said: “This all began as an act of visibility, and now it’s become something extraordinary. The passion, creativity and care shown by the Pride in the Peaks team is inspiring and I’m so proud that our town will host its first-ever Pride next summer.”
The next fundraising event follows hot on the heels of the first, with a Halloween Cabaret Extravaganza at the Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath, on Saturday, November 1.
Billed as a ‘a spectacular evening of spooky sparkle and cabaret chaos’ the night will feature a mix of drag, live performance and Halloween magic – with every penny raised going directly towards funding next year’s Pride.
Cllr Orwin said: “Every event, every ticket sold, every person who volunteers or donates, it all adds up and goes towards something so meaningful.
“We’re a completely voluntary team doing this out of love and pride for our community. Our aim is to make Matlock’s first Pride something truly special – something that reflects who we are as a town and as a region: welcoming, inclusive & full of heart.”
For tickets to the cabaret, go to thegrandpavilion.co.uk/events/pride-in-the-peaks-halloween-cabaret.