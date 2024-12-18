Operators of holiday homes for dogs business in north Derbyshire win retrospective planning consent

Operators of a dog boarding business in north Derbyshire who erected kennels on their smallholding without planning permission have been granted retrospective consent.

Mr and Mrs Humphries of Willow Lodge Farm, Barrow Hill have held a full boarding kennel licence since 2017 after refurbishing a stable and another building to accommodate canine guests.

A ninefold increase in clients between 2021 and 2023 resulted in the operators erecting four new kennels on their smallholding, unaware that they required planning consent from Chesterfield Borough Council to do this. A year ago they were visited by an enforcement officer from the council who told them that they would need permission to change the use of the smallholding to commercial dog boarding use and erection of dog kennels.

In June 2024, an application was submitted to the council and sparked an outpouring of public support.

Retrospective planning consent has been granted for the four kennels at Willow Lodge Farm, Barrow Hill and the change of use of the smallholding to commercial dog boarding use.

Rebecca Brown wrote: “We use these kennels twice a year and my dogs love it, plenty of room to run around, extremely well looked after by the owners and safe. Out of view from the road and other residents. It's never overcrowded so never experienced lots of noise and barking like you get at other kennels, the lodges are a great addition too! Keeping the dogs well apart with their own space to run around in. This place is a great asset to our community!”

Christine Tomlin commented: “I have used these kennels for my dog since she was a young pup; in fact we are their longest standing customer and the first lodgers at Willow Farm. The kennels are ideally situated, being secluded away from surrounding roads and dwellings. Over the years the kennels have been superbly enhanced with the addition of individual dog houses. These are absolutely perfect for my dog as she is quite anxious around others and is now able to have her own individual holiday home with her own personal space for relaxation and exercise. Having their own space means the dogs are more calm and quiet. When we visit, I find that the other residents are also well settled and very happy with hardly any barking at all.”

Donna Smitheman wrote: “We live right opposite the boarding kennels and have never had a complaint about the noise. Thank you for providing a wonderful service to our community."

However, Jon and Kimberley Geary of Campbell Drive, Barrow Hill opposed the application.

Jon wrote in July 2024: “I submit my objections for the planning permission based on the noise pollution from the kennels, this has been an ongoing issue for some time now, the kennels erected currently without any planning permission fall along the border of my property, causing nothing but noise nuisance. The positioning of the kennels in my opinion is crazy, why would you ever construct a boarding kennels right alongside the only residential property on this side of the street. Willow Lodge Farm aren’t short on space on their land so why should a neighbouring property have to suffer from the noise pollution coming from the kennels.”

Kimberley commented: “The dogs are left consistently barking within the kennels and as the construction of the kennels doesn’t allow for sound proofing due to the kennels effectively being sheds, there is little to no sound protection from them at all and as they are along the boundary line of our property is it unfortunately like having a pack of dogs in your own back garden, regularly it is what I would suggest as a domino effect, once one dog starts barking it will often set off another and another.”

A council officer said that while the barking dog noise was audible it didn’t meet the criteria for Statutory Nuisance. Her report stated that environmental health had no objection provided that the applicant does not increase the size of the current operations and/or relocate any of the kennels.

The application was granted on condition that the number of dogs should not exceed 15 at any one time. An up to date register should be kept of dogs boarding on site and be made available to the council on request.