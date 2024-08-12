Operators' new plan for premium hospitality and wedding venue in rural Derbyshire

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 12:32 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 14:00 GMT
Shottle Hall Country House Hotel with the wedding marquee to its rear.
Operators of a premium wedding venue in Derbyshire are seeking planning permission for a new function room to replace an ageing marquee.

Mr and Mrs Nicoll have applied to Amber Valley Borough Council for planning consent to create the function room at Shottle Hall country house hotel at Shottle, Belper. The proposed new-build would occupy the same footprint as the wedding marquee which was granted full planning permission in 2015 and which is now nearing the end of its life.

The couple has invested heavily in Shottle Hall over the past two decades, turning it from a dilapidated guest house into a prestigious hospitality and wedding venue. Planning pemission was granted to convert barns into bedroom suites and for a new function room to replace a single story extension in 2005. An application for a new bedroom block and two staff flats was approved in 2006.

Mr and Mrs Nicoll have a long lease on the property and its 14 acres of land.

