Operator bids to make permanent a temporary campsite on edge of the Peak District
Tim Shore wants to change the use of agricultural land north of Clover Meadow Farm, Freebirch, Eastmoor to a permanent site for up to 50 self pitch tents and/or motorhomes.
In his application to North East Derbyshire District Council, Mr Shore of Clover Meadow Farm is seeking permission to retain three 6m x 4m bell tents on a timber base, two 3m x 2m timber toilet and shower buildings and re-stoning of the existing hardstanding. He states: “This part of the site was used to store silage bales (to the south of the gate) and waste (to the north of the gate) by the previous owner. We have cleared the waste to improve the aesthetics of the site and reclaim the hardstanding underneath, which has been re-dressed to tidy up the site which was littered in decades of baler wrap that had grown in to the hardstanding, surrounding soils and overgrown vegetation.
“The remaining site, which is currently used to grow grass for haylage will be used for up to 50 self pitch camping tents and/or motorhomes.
"We will ensure that the camping does not obstruct the cutting/harvesting of the grass and will allow sufficient vacant time in the fields to do so, resulting in there being no impact whatsoever on the agricultural activities.”
