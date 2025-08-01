A temporary campsite on the edge of the Peak District, which runs 60 days a year under permitted development right, would become a permanent tented site if change of use planning consent is granted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Shore wants to change the use of agricultural land north of Clover Meadow Farm, Freebirch, Eastmoor to a permanent site for up to 50 self pitch tents and/or motorhomes.

In his application to North East Derbyshire District Council, Mr Shore of Clover Meadow Farm is seeking permission to retain three 6m x 4m bell tents on a timber base, two 3m x 2m timber toilet and shower buildings and re-stoning of the existing hardstanding. He states: “This part of the site was used to store silage bales (to the south of the gate) and waste (to the north of the gate) by the previous owner. We have cleared the waste to improve the aesthetics of the site and reclaim the hardstanding underneath, which has been re-dressed to tidy up the site which was littered in decades of baler wrap that had grown in to the hardstanding, surrounding soils and overgrown vegetation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The remaining site, which is currently used to grow grass for haylage will be used for up to 50 self pitch camping tents and/or motorhomes.

Mr Shore's application seeking consent for change of use of land from temporary campsite to permanent tented campsite includes the retention of three bell tents and two toilet and shower buildings.

"We will ensure that the camping does not obstruct the cutting/harvesting of the grass and will allow sufficient vacant time in the fields to do so, resulting in there being no impact whatsoever on the agricultural activities.”