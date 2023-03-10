Opening date for new gym at Derbyshire town's retail park
A new gym will be opening in a Derbyshire town, bringing state of the art fitness facilities at an affordable price.
A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the UK’s favourite gym to Heanor! The new gym will be a fantastic facility for the people of Heanor and the local community, providing round the clock access to PureGym’s flexible, affordable fitness facilities through its low cost, zero contract memberships. We can’t wait to welcome new members through the doors of PureGym Heanor - look out for our opening offer!”
The new business at the Heanor Retail Park has created five jobs, with a vacancy for personal trainer fitness coach still to be filled. It is one of PureGym’s new local format gyms which are designed to fit into smaller spaces but still provide members with all the equipment they need for their workout including:
*Hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment
*A functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment, and a fitness studio
*A huge range of classes, all included within the membership price
*Certified personal trainers available to support clients.
For more information on PureGym Heanor, visit www.puregym.com/gyms/heanor.
The company is always on the lookout for people who want to turn their passion for fitness into a career through the PureGym Personal Training Academy. Ongoing personal trainer business support and opportunities for career progression into management roles is also provided by the academy. For more information about the PureGym Personal Training Course, visit the website.