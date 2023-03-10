PureGym Heanor launches on March 31, 2023, when it will be open to members from 12noon.

A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the UK’s favourite gym to Heanor! The new gym will be a fantastic facility for the people of Heanor and the local community, providing round the clock access to PureGym’s flexible, affordable fitness facilities through its low cost, zero contract memberships. We can’t wait to welcome new members through the doors of PureGym Heanor - look out for our opening offer!”

The new business at the Heanor Retail Park has created five jobs, with a vacancy for personal trainer fitness coach still to be filled. It is one of PureGym’s new local format gyms which are designed to fit into smaller spaces but still provide members with all the equipment they need for their workout including:

PureGym will be opening a new gym in Heanor on March 31 (photo: James McCauley).

*Hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment

*A functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment, and a fitness studio

*A huge range of classes, all included within the membership price

*Certified personal trainers available to support clients.

For more information on PureGym Heanor, visit www.puregym.com/gyms/heanor.