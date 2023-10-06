Online petition launched in a bid to collect 1,000 signatures and save popular Chesterfield balcony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last month Mark Strong, of Hollingwood, received a letter from Chesterfield Brough Council asking him to take down the balcony.

The balcony has become well-known in Hollingwood as it won the ‘best Christmas decorations’ award twice in a row, in 2021 and 2022.

After Mr Strong shared the news of the council’s decision, residents came together in a bid to save the structure. A banner was put up and a petition launched, which was signed by over 200 people in just a few days.

Mr. Strong applied for an online petition to the council and after three weeks, the petition has been finally published on the council website this week. He now needs 1000 signatures before October 26, for the full council to re-consider the decision. As of October 6, 274 people have signed the e-petition.

He now needs 1,000 signatures before October 26, for the full council to re-consider the decision. So far 77 people have signed the e-petition.

Mr Strong said: “The balcony has been situated here for five years it’s not touching council property. It’s a safe floating balcony and everybody loves it, especially at Christmas when we decorate it. It only protrudes one metre, it doesn’t interfere with anything and it also looks neat and tidy.”

The balcony was built Mr Strong’s brother Jay, grandson Bradley and dad, Philip Strong, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

