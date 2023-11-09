One of the world’s oldest railway stations in Derbyshire has been taken off the Heritage at Risk register after being saved from ruin.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major renovation project at Wingfield Station was completed last month resulting in the building’s absence from this year’s national register of sites that are threatened by neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

The 184-year-old station was in private ownership when it was added to the Heritage at Risk Register in 2015 after falling into disrepair.As the site continued to deteriorate, Historic England supported the local authority in pursuing a Repairs Notice, and compulsory or voluntary purchase. In 2019 the site was subject to a Compulsory Purchase Order, and once acquired by the local authority in November of that year, the site was passed on to Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trust was awarded a grant by Historic England for an initial scheme of urgent repairs which saw the building re-roofed and trackside elevations repaired. A significant grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund enabled the renovation to be completed.

Renovation work on Wingfield Station was completed in October 2023 (photo: Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust)

An open day was held last month when members of the public were able to see the results of the restoration work at one of the first purpose-built passenger stations in the world.