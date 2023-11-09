One of the world’s oldest railway stations in Derbyshire taken off the Heritage at Risk register
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major renovation project at Wingfield Station was completed last month resulting in the building’s absence from this year’s national register of sites that are threatened by neglect, decay or inappropriate development.
The 184-year-old station was in private ownership when it was added to the Heritage at Risk Register in 2015 after falling into disrepair.As the site continued to deteriorate, Historic England supported the local authority in pursuing a Repairs Notice, and compulsory or voluntary purchase. In 2019 the site was subject to a Compulsory Purchase Order, and once acquired by the local authority in November of that year, the site was passed on to Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust.
The trust was awarded a grant by Historic England for an initial scheme of urgent repairs which saw the building re-roofed and trackside elevations repaired. A significant grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund enabled the renovation to be completed.
An open day was held last month when members of the public were able to see the results of the restoration work at one of the first purpose-built passenger stations in the world.
Historic England’s regional director Louise Brennan said: “The strength and diversity of our heritage sites across the Midlands is something to be extremely proud of, to care for and preserve for future generations. We hope the Register continues to help save more irreplaceable heritage sites and encourages local people to care for and enjoy their heritage.”