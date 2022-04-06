One of Derbyshire’s most sumptuous country homes – Hopton Hall – up for sale with a price tag of £7 million
One of Derbyshire’s most sumptuous country homes – Hopton Hall in Wirksworth has gone up for sale with a price tag of £7 million.
The Grade II listed hall has been turned into an established period holiday complex, set within an idyllic part of Derbyshire which is steeped in history.
The hall was in the ownership of the Gell Family from the 15th Century until the late 20th Century. Anthony Gell was granted arms in 1575 and it was he who built the house. Hopton Hall was refashioned in the late 18th Century by Sir John Gell MP
With its 13 bedrooms, six bathrooms and six sitting rooms the estate consists of approx 35 acres of hall grounds, parkland and paddocks, 20 acres of woodland plus sporting rights over an additional 325 acres.
Property Agent Clare Bingham said: “When I first visited Hopton Hall it really felt like a home, although certainly grand the rooms felt comfortable and warm. One of my favourite parts of the garden is the magnificent crinkle crankle walled garden.”