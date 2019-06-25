One of Chesterfield’s longest running bars marks 20th birthday

One of Chesterfield’s longest running bars turns 20 this year- and is still going strong after being manned by the same landlord, landlady and doorman for two decades.

Chandlers, on St Mary’s Gate, opened its doors to revellers in 1999 with couple Roger and Sally Butler at the helm.

Roger and Sally Butler opened Chandlers in 1999.

The vision was an ‘American bar in an English pub’, bringing together the style and entertainment provided in American flair cocktail bars with the homeliness and friendliness of a traditional English pub.

Over the years, the bar has evolved to encompass a regular Geek Night, Open Mic Night, tasting nights and numerous charity events- not to mention the bar’s ‘infamous’ Halloween parties.

With the recent losses of two other popular Chesterfield watering holes, Sevens and the Rutland pub, Roger is keen to let residents know Chandlers is ‘very much still here’.

“We’re very proud to be one of the longest running bars in the town centre,” he added.

Laurence Fenn, left, is presented with a gold watch to mark 20 years with the Chesterfield bar, Chandlers, which celebrates its 20th birthday this year. Lawrence has work with Landlord, Roger Butler, from day one, and has completed 48 years in total as a doorman in the town.

“We are also incredibly proud of the staff, past and present, that have worked here and helped to make the place what it is- especially our doorman, Lawrence Fenn.

“He has been keeping our customers safe since the day we opened the doors.”

The bar will be hosting a full weekend of events in celebration, starting on Friday, June 28 with a live band.

On Saturday, June 29 there’ll be a DJ set with a hog roast, quiz, magic and music on Sunday.

For more information see: http://www.chandlers-bar.co.uk/



READ MORE: AMAZING PHOTOS SHOW HOW CHESTERFIELD HAS CHANGED OVER THE YEARS