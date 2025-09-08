One-of-a-kind autism-friendly festival returns to Derbyshire

The UK’s only inclusive festival for autistic people is back in Derbyshire this September, offering families a safe and welcoming place to play and explore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spectrum Autism Festival is set to take place at Lea Green Activity Centre near Matlock on Saturday, September 13.

850 visitors from across the East Midlands are expected to take part in fun-filled activities designed with neurodivergent people in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the festival, adults and children can take part in a variety of activities from pony rides to zip wires, from climbing walls to arts and crafts. Sensory areas and quiet spaces are available for people who find crowds and loud noises overwhelming and the site is wheelchair accessible.

Gemma Hall with sons William and Edward.

Derbyshire parent Gemma Hall founded Spectrum Autism Festival so families like hers could enjoy a day out together in an inclusive environment, after repeatedly struggling to find a place where her autistic children could play and be themselves.

She said: “There’s nothing like the Spectrum Autism Festival anywhere else in the country. There aren’t many places where autistic people are free to be their true selves in spaces created specifically for them.”

The organisers have partnered with visual communication experts Widgit whose powerful visual language helps people with special needs and disabilities to communicate by using symbols. With Widgit, each symbol represents a word or concept which can be put together to create a visual sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the festival all signage will feature Widgit Symbols so everyone can find their way around the site and join in the activities or find the quiet spaces. Staff will be given lanyards to wear around their necks with visual Widgit Symbols to represent words and phrases, such as ‘toilet’, ‘food’ or ‘help’ so visitors who struggle to communicate verbally can point to what they need.

Rebecca Lynch, education specialist at Widgit, said: “We are proud to welcome Spectrum Autistic Festival as the first official Symbol-Friendly festival in the UK. It is great that more autistic people can enjoy a fun, family day out.”