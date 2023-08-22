One in six households in Chesterfield classed as among the most privileged in society

The social grade is an overall score of households with a 'reference person' aged between 16 and 64 derived from 2021 census data. It calculates a grade based on household income, economic activity, qualifications, the type and tenure of the household, and many other socio-economic factors.

There are four social grade classifications, AB, C1, C2 and DE, with AB – higher and intermediate managerial, administrative and professional occupations – the highest and DE – semi-skilled and unskilled manual occupations and the unemployed – the lowest.

The latest Office for National Statistics data shows 14,023 of 79,003 applicable households (17.7%) in Chesterfield were ranked in the highest band – where the household reference person was in a higher or intermediate occupation. This was well below the average across England and Wales of 23.3%.

The figures also show significant regional inequality. The North East had the lowest proportion of highest-graded households at 18.3%, while London had the most at 28.4%.

Of the top 20 ranked local authorities, 15 were in London and the South East, with just one from outside the South East, East of England and London. Meanwhile, London and the South East accounted for just two of the bottom 63, with Northern, Midlands and Welsh areas dominating.

Think tank the Social Market Foundation said given the disparity in economies between London and the South East and the rest of the country, the figures will be unsurprising "to the politicians that have staked their reputations on promises to 'level up' less prosperous parts of the country".

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it is "absolutely committed to spreading opportunities and improving public services".