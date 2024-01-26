Once homeless Denise to hold big ‘do’ benefiting Derbyshire housing trust which turned her life around

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Ilkeston woman whose life was turned around by Derventio Housing Trust is hosting a big event in February to raise money so others can be given the same support.

Denise Bowles is now employed by Inclusion North, which works to make inclusion a reality for people with a learning disability, autistic people and their families. Not just that, she recently became a director there.

It is a huge turnaround for the 41-year-old with a mild learning disability who was once without a home or a job.

Denise Bowles with a copy of her book

Now Denise – known locally as ‘Denbo’ - is holding her big do featuring the vocal talents of Electric Rainbow in Ilkeston Town Football Club on February 23.

She is holding the bash to celebrate how far she has come since those days, mark two years since the publication of her book: “I wanna tell you my story”, and to benefit Derventio Housing Trust – the organisation which has helped her so much.

The night will feature a raffle with prizes including bed & breakfast for two at the prestigious Eastwood Hall. All raffle proceeds, plus a collection on the night, will be donated to Derventio, which provides more than 600 bed spaces of accommodation for people in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire, Wiltshire and Warwickshire, who would otherwise be at risk of homelessness.

Not only did Derventio provide Denise with accommodation in her hour of need, but also built up her confidence and life skills through its Cotmanhay-based Growing Lives programme, through which she enjoyed regular craft activities, woodwork, socialising and outdoor farm work. Denise lived in Derventio Housing Trust accommodation for several years before moving on.

Denise Bowles pictured at Growing Lives

Denise said: “If it wasn’t for Derventio, I would have been on the streets. Now I’ve left Derventio, I’ve moved forward, I’ve got a book out, I’m doing an event and I’m working and earning.

“The Growing Lives project at Derventio was something I loved doing. I volunteered for it, doing arts, crafts, cooking and growing crops.

“When I first started working, being employed and getting paid, I had been out of the world of work for 15 years. I had been doing voluntary work in that time but I was on benefits. Being on benefits helped because I had to survive but I felt guilty because I wasn’t earning my own money. I felt like I wasn’t in charge of my own money.”

Through volunteering at Growing Lives Denise met a contact through whom she started out in Inclusion North as a volunteer, before being offered paid work and then becoming a director.

Her work involves visiting people with learning disabilities and who are autistic in a variety of settings, including long-term hospital stays and prison, and advocating for them in creating care and treatment reviews.

Now she wants more people to recognise that people with learning disabilities are highly important members of society and should be offered more opportunities to thrive.

She said: “I always say, ‘give people a chance’. Inclusion North employs people like me. I’ve got a mild learning disability. Somebody who has got a learning disability or is autistic - you might be very surprised at what they can do. People tend to think they can’t work – but why aren’t they given a chance to shine?

“Back in the day, when I was volunteering, I thought I would never get a job.

“This party is about celebrating my book being out for two years. It’s about raising awareness of learning disabilities and what a person with a learning disability can achieve. To those people who thought negatively of me, I’m doing a dance on the night that’s going to be quite powerful. I just want to get that message across.”

Jackie Carpenter, assistant director of strategy at Derventio Housing Trust, said: “Denise’s story is one of courage and hope. The way she has triumphed over obstacles is inspirational. It’s great to see how someone can move on from Derventio Housing Trust to living independently and paid employment. I hope lots of people can support her event in Ilkeston Town Football Club in February, to celebrate how far she has come.”

Denise Bowles’ event is being held at Ilkeston Town Football club on February 23, from 7pm – 11.30pm. Energetic dance duo Electric Rainbow performs at 8pm; there will be a raffle, buffet, cake, and a comedy performance from Denise and her friend Brett. Denise will also be selling copies of her book, telling her inspiring story of hope and triumph over adversity. It is dedicated to her mum, Cath, who died in 2021.