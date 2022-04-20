Olympic swimming stars surprise youngsters on visit Matlock race event

The multi-gold medal winning breaststroke phenomenon gatecrashed the City of Derby Open Meet at the Arc Leisure Centre – where Peaty swam as a teenager – on Sunday, March 20, accompanied by Anna Hopkin who helped set a 4×100 metre medley relay at the Tokyo games last summer.

The duo were given a rapturous welcome by the amazed youngsters before handing out prizes, giving advice and posing for pictures alongside their medals.

Speaking at the event, Peaty said: “It’s always a pleasure to come back home and cheer on the next generation of swimmer, I have some really fond memories of competing here in my teenage years and it’s great to think that a future Team GB gold could be being developed here today.

Adam Peaty and Anna Hopkin meet some of the young hopefuls.

“We’re coming off the back of the best ever performance from a Team GB Swimming squad and it’s important that we continue that momentum and inspire as many kids to take up swimming as possible. I’ve signed so many things for the kids today, but it’s a day they’ll never forget.”

The visit was part of an initiative by sportswear brand Speedo to celebrate the return of competitive grassroots swimming across the UK following two years of disruption due to the pandemic.

The race weekend featured teams from across the East Midlands, with competitors aged ten and over who might be dreaming of Olympic glory in Los Angeles in 2028 or Brisbane in 2032.

Adam joined the City of Derby club at 14 but famously did not take his swimming seriously until seeing one of his junior rivals appear at the London 2012 games – so he is well aware of the inspirational responsibility he has now.

The pair spent time with coaches and other club volunteers.

He said: “Credit to Speedo for bringing us down and recognising the importance of the return of these events.”

Duncan Scott, who became the most decorated Team GB athlete at a single Olympics when he won four medals, took up the role of assistant coach for a training session in Falkirk, Scotland.

The Scot was happy to share advice and training tips as he dropped in on some of the country’s most promising swimmers.

Tom Dean, who won double gold in Tokyo, returned to support his hometown club Maidenhead Marlins and was joined by fellow Team Speedo stars Freya Anderson and Matt Richards who both won relay golds last summer.

Adam meeting a young fan.

200m freestyle champion Tom said: “It was great to see all the swimmers from my old club Maidenhead Marlins in action today. It’s been a great day and to see so many young swimmers coming back to compete is fantastic.

“Hopefully, we’ll see some of them representing their country in the future, but supporting the grass roots level of the sport is incredibly important and it was great to see the kids, their parents, coaches and volunteers all enjoying themselves again.”

For more information on sessions at the Arc pool, including a charity swimathon event next month, see www.freedom-leisure.co.uk.