Olympic gold champion Oliver Townend wins showpiece trophy at Chatsworth International Horse Trials in 14 great photos

British Olympic gold medallist Oliver Townend won the showpiece CCI4* on Sunday with a masterful display of cross-country riding on Mark and Angela Chamberlayne's home-bred 12-year-old gelding Dreamliner.

Thomas Carlile put up a great display on the nine-year-old Darmagnac de Beliard to finish second, ahead of the world champion Ros Canter on the up-and-coming Pencos Royal Jewel.

The Queen’s granddaughter and former world champion Zara Tindall won the advanced class, riding Gleadhill House Stud Ltd's appropriately named Class Affair.

Bubby Upton competed four horses, finishing best on Cannavero in sixth place, and taking home the prize for the best under-25 rider.

Leading British rider Piggy March had a great day at the horse trials on Saturday, winning two out of the four international CCI2* classes.

Piggy, the world’s number eight, won on Alison Swinburn and John and Chloe Perry's Brookfield Future News and Peter Harris's Dassett Arthalent.

Ireland's Austin O' Connor won section A on Tina Mosvold's nine-year-old stallion Silver Don. Emma Lawton, from Cheshire, riding on her own 12-year old Mantra, led from the start to win section B.

Finn Heeley from Bamford went home with a clutch of trophies - the Perpetual Brigadier Bill Trophy, the Derbyshire Life magazine trophy and the Izzy Squire Memorial Trophy - as best local rider after finishing seventh in section C.

The international winners of the future were on parade in the Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse qualifiers. Paula Holden and her own Mikado won the five-year-old section and Ginnie Turnbull won the four-year-old section on Freya Cork’s smart Millfield Bambalina.

Event director Patricia Clifton said: “We're so happy that we have been able to bring the horse trials back, because we know how much it means to everyone. 'It's been a great weekend of sport in a perfect setting, the spectators and competitors all came back and we were so lucky with the weather.”

Full results on www.eventingscores.co.uk

1. Champion competitor Oliver Townend riding on Dreamliner at Chatsworth International Horse Trials. Photo: Tim Wilkinson/Eventing Images Photo Sales

2. Champion's award The Duchess of Devonshire presents Oliver Townend with the Chatsworth Trophy, watched by Jess MacDonald and Susie Macarthur of lead sponsor Walker & Morland. Ros Canter is pictured in the background. Photo: Tim Wilkinson/Eventing Images Photo Sales

3. Winner's delight Thomas Carlile (France, second), Oliver Townend (GB, first), Ros Canter (GB, third), on the winners' podium at the Chatsworth International Horse Trials. Photo: Tim Wilkinson Photo Sales

4. Double success Piggy March won both CCI2* Sections C and D riding on Dassett Arthalent. Photo: Tim Wilkinson Photo Sales