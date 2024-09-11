Chart-topping singer Olly Murs will perform live in Sheffield during a massive UK arena tour, with tickets going on sale this week.

Get ready to party at the Utilita Aena on May 10, 2025, where Olly will be supported by special guests Blue.

Olly said. “Celebrating 15 unbelievable years doing what I love best will be truly special. But to top it off I’m taking a band with me who I was obsessed with in my college years, Blue! No doubt the pranks and banter will be free flowing but most importantly it’s going to be a great night for the fans to enjoy, I can’t wait.”

Blue said: “We were really delighted when Olly asked us to join him on his Arena tour next year and can’t wait to get on the road with him in the Spring! We are going to have a whole lot of fun and look forward to making him an honorary Blue boy! We’ll be singing the biggest hits and maybe the odd joke here and there – watch out Olly!”’

Olly Murs will present his 15 years of hits show at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Olly, who was special guest on Take That’s nationwide tour this year, has had four solo number one hits in the UK – Please Don’t Let Me Go, Heart Skips A Beat, Dance With Me Tonight, Troublemaker.

He rose to prominence as the runner-up on The X Factor in 2009, pipped to the crown by Joe McElderry. Six years later Olly teamed up wth Caroline Flack to present The X Factor. Olly was a coach on the television talent show The Voice UK for five years from 2018. He presented the television talent show Starstruck from 2022 ro 2023.

Tickets to see Olly and Blue at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena go on presale on Wednesday, September 11 at 10am (accessible by signing up to the Utilita Arena Sheffield newsletter) and on general sale on Friday, September 13 at 10am via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk