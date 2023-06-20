Old Brampton Church bell ringers ring in success at Derbyshire finals, securing impressive 6th place finish

The Old Brampton bell ringers' journey to the county finals began with their success at the Chesterfield District competition, which took place in Beighton in May. Displaying their ringing prowess, teams from Alfreton and Old Brampton emerged victorious, earning a place in the finals.

The team consists of a diverse group of individuals, each contributing their unique expertise to create a harmonious symphony of bells. Notably, two of the team members, Elain Turner and Tim Jones, started their bell-ringing journey relatively recently. However, their rapid progress allowed them to confidently perform alongside experienced ringers from across Derbyshire, many of whom had dedicated decades to mastering their craft.

Sue Hall, Tower Captain at St Peter and St Paul church in Old Brampton, said: “Well done to a team of bell ringers representing Old Brampton. Two of the ringers in the Old Brampton team, Elain Turner and Tim Jones, started ringing fairly recently, yet stepped up to competently ring alongside ringers from across Derbyshire with decades of experience.”

Bell ringers from Old Brampton church finished in 6th place at the Derbyshire finals.

"Ringing is a fun activity for anyone aged 9+, from any faith and background. Find out more at derbyda.org.uk and on Facebook: Bell Ringing Derbyshire. if you're up for a mental and physical challenge, email us at [email protected]”