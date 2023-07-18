Objections fail to sway planners from giving go-ahead for Derbyshire village pub to become residential accommodation
The New Inn, on the corner of Bamford Street and Main Street, Newton, is to be altered from a public house into one dwelling house.
Under the proposal, the ground floor public bar will be converted into residential accommodation as the first floor, where there are six bedrooms, already serves that purpose. A gymnasium, sauna and games room are included in the scheme of works.
An application to Bolsover District Council stated the public house had been on the market for two years. A covering letter from Nigel Rodgers, of NTR Design and Build, said: “As with other public houses, it is not viable for the New Inn to remain open as it is losing money that is unsustainable to the applicant.”
The proposal for change of use was opposed by Blackwell Parish Council whose members didn’t want to see the loss of an amentity/community facility.
A letter of objection from a resident of Main Street raised concerns over the potential for the property to be used as a bedsit, parking, storage of waste and privacy/overlooking issues.