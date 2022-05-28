‘Not just another gym’ - innovative fitness studio set to launch at Chesterfield’s Glass Yard development

Studio One is being opened at the Glass Yard, on Sheffield Road, by SRW Fitness owner Seb Walker. He started the business in 2007 and has been a personal trainer in Chesterfield for more than 15 years. In that time, SRW Fitness has been based in three local gyms, a local park and clients’ homes.

Having previously being forced to go into online personal training as a result of the Covid-19 lockdowns, Seb said he was delighted to be welcoming customers to the new centre.

“The Glass Yard is a fantastic location for the studio, just out of the town centre and easy to get to. There is two hours free parking, so my clients can arrive knowing they can park and walk straight into their session not worrying about any additional parking costs or trying to find a space.

Seb Walker is taking on a unit at the Glass Yard.

“The main positive for me is being part of something new and exciting – having a brand-new space surrounded by other like-minded businesses that complement each other is just perfect.

“It’s a brilliant place to launch my first studio and everyone I meet is impressed with the whole development. I think it’s different to anything else around here and it really adds something to Chesterfield and the surrounding areas.”

Studio One is described as being different to regular fitness facilities. Visitors will not find banks of treadmills or fixed resistance machines. The studio has been specifically designed with movement in mind, where all over body exercises are facilitated by a multifunctional rig, bands, bars, weights and balls.

There is a large AstroTurf space for group sessions and classes, and a collection of high end cardio equipment, including treadmills and rowing machines. The studio also has Technogym spinning bikes for indoor cycling classes.

There are other pieces of equipment, such as the interactive blazepods that help with balance, reaction speed. With clients’ ages ranging from 16 to 90-years-old, it caters for all and has classes to suit most needs.

Seb said: “The aim of developing the studio is to create a facility where people can feel comfortable to exercise in a supportive, safe, clean and friendly environment. With all my experiences over the past 25 years in the fitness industry, and previously being based in commercial gyms, I have taken all the great aspects I’ve seen and wrapped them into a state-of-the-art fitness studio.

“The community and support network that I want to create for my clients is built on my passion to help people achieve what they might think is impossible. That’s not just a body transformation, but things like moving pain free, reducing or coming off medication, increasing self-esteem, improving mental health and so much more.

“The vision for Studio One is to be the go-to fitness studio in Chesterfield for health, weight loss, and lifestyle transformations. To provide the support, guidance, and know-how to enable all my clients to achieve their goals, but more importantly, maintain them effortlessly for life. This is not just another gym – this is something completely different.”