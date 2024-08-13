Northern lights: Photos show stunning Aurora Borealis over Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 13th Aug 2024, 14:17 BST
The stunning Northern Lights flickered across the skies above Derbyshire and the Peak District on Sunday and Monday night.

Incredible displays could been seen across the UK last night, as the Northern Lights danced in the sky, flickering in various colours.

The aurora borealis stunned viewers across Derbyshire and the Peak District as well – with skies turning into shades of pink and purple during the last two evenings.

These amazing photos show the Northern Lights in Matlock, Sheldon, Bakewell and Taddington.

The Northern Lights danced through the skies over Matlock on Sunday night (August 11).

The Northern Lights danced through the skies over Matlock on Sunday night (August 11). Photo: Iain Greenwood

The breathtaking aurora borealis was also seen above Bakewell last night (August 12).

The breathtaking aurora borealis was also seen above Bakewell last night (August 12). Photo: Iain Greenwood

The Northern Lights put on a stunning show last night in Taddington as well.

The Northern Lights put on a stunning show last night in Taddington as well. Photo: Iain Greenwood

The sky over Sheldon flickered in an array of colours yesterday (August 12).

The sky over Sheldon flickered in an array of colours yesterday (August 12). Photo: Iain Greenwood

