Incredible displays could been seen across the UK last night, as the Northern Lights danced in the sky, flickering in various colours.

The aurora borealis stunned viewers across Derbyshire and the Peak District as well – with skies turning into shades of pink and purple during the last two evenings.

These amazing photos show the Northern Lights in Matlock, Sheldon, Bakewell and Taddington.

Northern lights over Derbyshire and the Peak District The Northern Lights danced through the skies over Matlock on Sunday night (August 11). Photo: Iain Greenwood

Northern lights over Derbyshire and the Peak District The breathtaking aurora borealis was also seen above Bakewell last night (August 12). Photo: Iain Greenwood

Northern lights over Derbyshire and the Peak District The Northern Lights put on a stunning show last night in Taddington as well. Photo: Iain Greenwood