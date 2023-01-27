Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of North-East Derbyshire could be feeling the pinch far more.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in North-East Derbyshire district with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The lowest average income, according to the statistics, is £30,000 in Grassmoor and Holmewood as opposed to the highest average income of £50,900 in Wingerworth and Holymoorside.

The ONS breaks North-East Derbyshire down into neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Grassmoor and Holmewood The neighbourhood with the lowest average income was Grassmoor and Holmewood. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £30,000. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Clay Cross The neighbourhood with the second lowest average income was Clay Cross. There, households had an estimated total income, before tax, of £30,300. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Eckington East and Renishaw The neighbourhood with the lowest average income was Eckington East and Renishaw. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £34,300. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Stonebroom, Shirland and Wessington The neighbourhood with the fourth lowest average income was Stonebroom, Shirland and Wessington. There, households had an estimated total income, before tax, of £35,600. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales