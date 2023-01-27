Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of North-East Derbyshire they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in North-East Derbyshire with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £50,900 in Wingerworth and Holymoorside while the lowest is £30,000 in Grassmoor and Holmewood.

The ONS breaks North-East Derbyshire down into neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Wingerworth and Holymoorside The neighbourhood with the highest average income was Wingerworth and Holymoorside. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £50,900.

2 . Dronfield Woodhouse and Holmesfield The neighbourhood with the second highest average income was Dronfield Woodhouse and Holmesfield. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £50,300.

3 . Dronfield South and Gosforth Lane The neighbourhood with the third highest average income was Dronfield South and Gosforth Lane. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £49,000.

4 . Ashover and New Tupton The neighbourhood with the fourth highest average income was Ashover and New Tupton. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £45,300.