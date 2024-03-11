Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour-led NE Derbyshire District Council will be introducing the new garden waste collection charge for residents who choose or need to use a second green bin from the beginning of the financial year on April 1.

Opposition Conservative Cllr Charlotte Cupit asked the council Cabinet Member for Environment and Place, Cllr Stephen Pickering, during a Full Council meeting on March 4 whether the council was willing to commit to not charging for garden waste or any residential collections?

In addition, opposition Conservative Group Leader Cllr Alex Dale, who is also a councillor at Matlock-based Derbyshire County Council, had already suggested that increases in council tax and stealth were already a concern for residents in meeting costs.

An Example Of A Council Roadside Green Waste Collection Bin

Cllr Pickering said: “Currently we do not charge for residential waste. It’s contained in the council tax. Cllr Dale has alluded about an increase in council tax and increases in stealth but he might like to come and tell us where the money comes from to pay from council finances rather than being in cloud-cuckoo land in Matlock.”

He added that the Government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is to implement a food waste collection service upon councils from April 26 with £600,000 of funding which Cllr Pickering claims will not be enough and will create a £400,000 shortfall.

Cllr Cupit claims lots of residents have been disappointed to learn about the new garden waste charge and they have raised concerns with her and she feels the charge has been implemented with little notice.

She has stated: “I was disappointed today to learn that the Labour administration at North East Derbyshire District Council have introduced a charge for second or extra green bins which take garden waste and food recycling.

“From the April 1 there will be a charge of £40 a year if you have a second green bin.”

She added: “I’m concerned by the admin costs of this given the bin routes will remain the same, as well as the potential extra costs of increased fly-tipping and other issues.

“It’s also a particularly disappointing step as there’s been no consultation on this change and it follows on from the Labour administration’s decision to go back on the previous cross-party pledge to extend green bin collections through the year.”

Cllr Cupit requested a full business case for the council’s decision to introduce a new garden waste charge for the use of a second bin but Cllr Pickering said he was not in a position to outline the whole business case but he would make sure Cllr Cupit gets a written response.

Cllr Pickering added: “Currently in relation to garden waste every property in North East Derbyshire gets a green bin emptied at no additional cost.”

He also said that there will soon be an additional cost only for additional bins and he stressed that all collections have to be funded and he understood that the Government Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is minded to make further cuts for public services.

Following the council meeting, Cllr Cupit stated: “I’m disappointed the Cabinet Member refused to commit to not charging, and was also unable to provide the business case or any information today behind the administration’s decision to introduce green bin extra charges. I look forward to his written reply soon and we will continue to challenge this decision.”

North East Derbyshire green bin collections resume from March 4 for the south of the district and from March 11 for the north.

Cllr Pickering told residents: “We’re pleased our teams will be back out emptying your green bins as we move into spring. You can help them by putting your bin out on time and making sure you include the correct waste such as grass cuttings, food peelings or cuttings.”

Green garden waste bins can be used for a large number of Items including: Grass cuttings; Flowers; Leaves; Fruit; Salad; Vegetable waste; Eggshells; And cooked food leftovers such as bread, pastries, pasta, meat, fish, tea bags and coffee grounds.

Food waste can also be placed in compost bags manufactured to a British Standard.

The district council also offers an email reminder service for the night before a collection and residents can sign up via the https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKNEDDC/subscriber/new link.