North East Derbyshire MP helps to secure independent study into fracking

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley has helped to secure an independent study into fracking by a leading spending watchdog.

The National Audit Office (NAO) has announced that they would be investigating fracking in the UK, following years of Parliamentary activity on the subject and increasing public interest.

The independent watchdog specialises in investigating how the Government does things and what it spends taxpayers’ money on.

Mr Rowley pushed the NAO to investigate fracking after he cross-examined heads of gas regulators during a session of the Public Accounts Committee in Parliament. He has also subsequently met the NAO in recent months to push the case for an independent investigation.

“This is positive news for campaigners in north east Derbyshire and elsewhere in the country who have been fighting to stop fracking," Mr Rowley said.

“Since being elected as an MP, I have spent a significant amount of time raising our concerns about fracking in Parliament. This has included pushing for an independent investigation into how fracking would work.

“Whilst there is no silver bullet to stop fracking, this is a positive step and an opportunity for a bigger discussion about the challenges within fracking if it happens. I am still committed to stopping fracking and I hope these kind of investigations are a way that we can make the case.”

“We now need as many people as possible to submit evidence to this study. I encourage any residents who feel strongly about fracking to get involved."

The NAO will publish the results of their investigation in autumn and is inviting people to get in touch and let them know their views as part of this process.

They intend to produce a report which will set out the facts surrounding:

- The Government’s policy objectives, key events to date and what activity has occurred and is planned

- The roles and responsibilities across government

-The regulatory regime

- The potential costs and liabilities to government, including decommissioning costs.

Find out more at www.nao.org.uk/work-in-progress/shale-gas-fracking-hydraulic-fracturing/