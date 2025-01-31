Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North East Derbyshire District Council has been debating Government devolution proposals that could see regional councils merged under one super council amidst concerns about the possible impact on the authority’s services and jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour-controlled council discussed its latest report on the Government’s Local Government Reorganisation plans during a council meeting on January 27 while the prospect of a long-term budget was considered despite some councillors believing the county is facing an uncertain future while others believe the Government plans are inevitable.

Deputy Prime Minister and Local Government Secretary, Angela Rayner, recently unveiled the Labour Government’s English Devolution White Paper plans including a redevelopment of councils by potentially setting up single, unitary authorities with elected mayors with the merging of councils in two-tier authority areas like Derbyshire that operate county, and then district and borough councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NE Derbyshire District Council Leader Nigel Barker said: “I won’t lie to you, I was disappointed and probably angry when I read the Devolution White Paper before Christmas which came out of the blue.”

Ne Derbyshire District Council

However, Cllr Barker added he had thought NE District Council was ‘safe’ because the region has already undergone the introduction of the East Midlands Combined County Authority with a new mayor.

He said: “This is still a White Paper and a lot of water has to go under the bridge before we find out what reorganisation is going to look like but it’s clear it is going to happen.”

The Government has stated the devolution plans include new elected mayors with more powers on planning and transport, and that the changes will create savings, create greater efficiency, improve public services, and support economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But critics say the plans could mean: The loss of district and borough councils; A risk of greater Government control over local area decision-making and the removal of local decision-making; Feared tax rises; Powers being taken away from communities with reduced local representation; That there is little evidence such plans can create savings; And fears of changes to boundary lines with surrounding areas.

Cllr Barker said: “As far as I am concerned there is no possibility that NE Derbyshire is going to be – in part or in whole – part of Sheffield. We want to achieve the best outcome for the people of NE Derbyshire.”

He stressed the council has to keep delivering services and the risk to staff at the council and at its housing manager Rykneld Homes should not be forgotten in discussions.

Cllr Barker has met with concerned parties including Derbyshire Chamber of Commerce and the NHS Integrated Care Board and he argued that it is important the council stays in a position to keep discussing the situation to get the best outcome for the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council Managing Director Lee Hickin said the council acknowledges that anxiety concerning jobs and staff, recruitment and funding plans may prove difficult with an uncertain future.

He added financial settlements will be considered and any changes could involve county and district councils being replaced rather than counties absorbing districts and boroughs.

Plans include targeting areas prioritised for devolution to potentially postpone county elections due in May with new mayoral elections to be in place as soon as 2026 and the first newly-changed councils could be running by 2028.

Derbyshire’s borough and district councils have requested that Derbyshire should not be part of any prioritised plans at this stage to allow more time for considered responses over the changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Derbyshire County Council has submitted to the Government a request to be included in the first wave of councils to be part of the reorganisation of the county’s two-tier council structure which the Government claims is aimed at improving efficiency, reducing duplication and driving down costs.

Mr Hickin said: “We have to ensure as best we can to mitigate against threats and maintain an organisational grip on the situation.”

He added: “The worst possible scenario is a slow decline or decay from within – a decline taking place over years brought about by uncertainty that remains in place too long, and that would be tragic.”

Opposition Conservative Cllr Alex Dale, pointed out that many services and jobs will still be needed such as waste collections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hickin said that the likelihood of any changes would initially see the upper end of the council and councillors affected first and he does not envisage hundreds and hundreds of redundancies.

The council voted in favour of noting the council’s current report concerning and acknowledging the proposed Government LGR plans.

Cllr Barker stressed the council will be in a better position to get the best outcome for residents by staying involved in discussions on the matter despite some opposition councillors expressing wishes to challenge or oppose the plans at this stage.

Conservative Cllr Mark Foster raised fears for staff and the loss of local control, Independent Cllr Helen Wetherall stated that regardless of feeling it is a ‘done deal’ it should not stop the council challenging the ‘premise’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent Cllr David Hancock said the plan needs to be opposed, and Green Cllr Frank Adlington-Stringer described it as a ‘power grab’ that must be rejected.

Cllr Ross Shipman, Independent, also argued he does not believe ‘laying down’ is the best way forward for the council and Independent Cllr Heather Liggett fears the council could see staff leaving for the private sector due to the uncertainty.