Two slimmers who transformed their lives by shedding eight stone between them will be helping other people achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carolyn Darwent, who lives in Woodthorpe, near Staveley and Sharon Sanders, of Creswell, are making their big comeback by relaunching the Clowne Slimming World groups on January 3. The mums are determined to help as many people as possible to shed the physical and emotional burden of excess weight.

The latest government figures reveal that around one in four adults are obese and it is estimated that, by 2034, this will increase to one in three. With 66% of Derbyshire’s population now overweight or obese, Carolyn, 51, says her role has never been more important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to succeed, but ended up enjoying an incredible 22 years helping the local community to lose weight and live healthier lives. After a few years away, I just can’t wait to get back to doing what I love! Having lost 4st myself, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

Carolyn has shed four stones and will be passing on her experience, insight and understanding to help others on their weight-loss journey.

“Support is really the most important thing. I couldn’t have lost weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group. As a slimmer myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.”

Carolyn works at Landmark College in Eckington which is a specialist centre for children with learning difficulties. She has a son, Lewis, 22 and a daughter, Megan, 24.

Sharon, who is 60, had tried to lose weight many times before by following numerous diets which she found weren’t sustainable because they restricted what she ate. “I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different,” she said. “I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I loved my four years as a consultant, and now that I’ve returned to the Slimming World Academy to refresh my knowledge, I really can’t wait to share all I’ve learned and support my members to not only lose weight, but build habits that will help them keep the weight off for good.

Sharon Sanders thought she was destined to struggle with her weight for the rest of her life until she found Slimming World. The before and after photos show her transformation after losing 4st.

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic programme takes the threat out of activity by showing people, many of whom have unpleasant memories of being forced to take part in activity at school, how they can build activity into their daily routine without having to take up traditional forms of exercise like going to the gym or running.”

Sharon has two grown-up daughters and four stepdaughters. She and her husband Andrew have 12 grandchildren between them.

Like Carolyn and Sharon, Slimming World consultants are all former members who have lost weight at their local group. There are currently around 4,000 Slimming World consultants across the UK and Ireland running 15,000 groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carolyn said: “For me being a self-employed franchisee was a great option. I wanted a job that was well paid, flexible and allowed me to make a real difference in the community, so returning to Slimming World was an ideal option – I feel like I’m home and I can’t wait for my group relaunch now!”

Fraser Walker, a district development manager who supports a team of consultants in Chesterfield and surrounding areas, says: “With Carolyn and Sharon’s experience of being successful Slimming World members and their kind and warm personality and great sense of humour I just know that they’ll be an amazing support to members, cheering them all the way to their target weight.”