North Derbyshire's super slimmers guide people towards losing weight in their role as Slimming World consultants
Carolyn Darwent, who lives in Woodthorpe, near Staveley and Sharon Sanders, of Creswell, are making their big comeback by relaunching the Clowne Slimming World groups on January 3. The mums are determined to help as many people as possible to shed the physical and emotional burden of excess weight.
The latest government figures reveal that around one in four adults are obese and it is estimated that, by 2034, this will increase to one in three. With 66% of Derbyshire’s population now overweight or obese, Carolyn, 51, says her role has never been more important.
She said: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to succeed, but ended up enjoying an incredible 22 years helping the local community to lose weight and live healthier lives. After a few years away, I just can’t wait to get back to doing what I love! Having lost 4st myself, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.
“Support is really the most important thing. I couldn’t have lost weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group. As a slimmer myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.”
Carolyn works at Landmark College in Eckington which is a specialist centre for children with learning difficulties. She has a son, Lewis, 22 and a daughter, Megan, 24.
Sharon, who is 60, had tried to lose weight many times before by following numerous diets which she found weren’t sustainable because they restricted what she ate. “I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different,” she said. “I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation.
"I loved my four years as a consultant, and now that I’ve returned to the Slimming World Academy to refresh my knowledge, I really can’t wait to share all I’ve learned and support my members to not only lose weight, but build habits that will help them keep the weight off for good.
“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic programme takes the threat out of activity by showing people, many of whom have unpleasant memories of being forced to take part in activity at school, how they can build activity into their daily routine without having to take up traditional forms of exercise like going to the gym or running.”
Sharon has two grown-up daughters and four stepdaughters. She and her husband Andrew have 12 grandchildren between them.
Like Carolyn and Sharon, Slimming World consultants are all former members who have lost weight at their local group. There are currently around 4,000 Slimming World consultants across the UK and Ireland running 15,000 groups.
Carolyn said: “For me being a self-employed franchisee was a great option. I wanted a job that was well paid, flexible and allowed me to make a real difference in the community, so returning to Slimming World was an ideal option – I feel like I’m home and I can’t wait for my group relaunch now!”
Fraser Walker, a district development manager who supports a team of consultants in Chesterfield and surrounding areas, says: “With Carolyn and Sharon’s experience of being successful Slimming World members and their kind and warm personality and great sense of humour I just know that they’ll be an amazing support to members, cheering them all the way to their target weight.”
The Clowne Slimming World groups will be held at Clowne Cricket Club every Wednesday. Sharon’s sessions will be at 8am and 9.30am, and Carolyn’s sessions will be at 5.30pm and 7pm. For more information or to join their groups either pop along on January 3 or give them a call. You can contact Sharon on 07706 619683 or Carolyn on 07578 758715. Further details are available online at www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.