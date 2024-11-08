Dani’s Dessert Bar at Station Road, Bolsover is preparing for the festive season with a Santa attraction and an opportunity for children to make decorations.

The owner Sally Taplin said: “We’ll make the whole of the upstairs into a winter wonderland. We want it to be special with attention to detail.

"We’ll have Santa every weekend through December including November 30 and then the week running up to Christmas after the kids break up from school.”

A craft day for little helpers to make decorations will be held on November 23 when children can join in the fun at any time between 11am and 8pm and receive a goody bag.

Sally, 46, opened Dani’s Dessert Bar three months ago and is striving to make it a hub for the community. She said: “For Halloween week we did slime craft days and had a load of board games. We decided to leave the board games out to try and keep the kids amused while their parents enjoy a cuppa.

"I’ve started advertising birthday parties. We’ve got slime parties, cupcake decorating parties, giant cookie decorating parties...we can pretty much do anything."

The countdown to Christmas started at the dessert bar this week with the launch of a minced pie stuffed cookie. Sally, who does all the baking on her own, said: “I thought it would be really strange but apparently it’s really nice. Stuffed cookies are going really well. New ones that we brought in this week are Nutella, Biscoff, Smarties and Ferrero Rocher.

"We do cakes, waffles, pancakes, cookie dough, traybakes like millionaire’s shortbread and rocky road and loads of different cookies. It’s baking for demand – at the moment we’re doing 10 to 15 full-size cakes a week but I’ve got the space for a lot more. We’ve got coffee and walnut cake, cookie cake, lemon cake, Biscoff cake, vanilla sponge and Nutella cake.

"We’re always trying different things. I’ve got plenty of people in the family to try them on. Every day my son-in-law Dan Carlile, who is married to my eldest daughter Bethany, is in for his cookies!”

Sally is helped in the dessert bar by her youngest daughter Daniella, 17, and niece Tyler Lacey, 18, both art students at Chesterfield College.

Mum of four Sally, who is married to David, searched long and hard for the right premises to turn into a dessert bar. She said: “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. We looked at loads of different places and none of them seemed quite suitable until we found this one. We wanted somewhere where we could do community things, somewhere for Santa and kids parties and to bring everyone together. This place was perfect and everything that we wanted.”

Sally used to run a cake decorating business from home in Duckmanton. She said: “I’ve had no professional training – just a lot of practice, being a mum.”

*Dani’s Dessert Bar is open from 11am until 5pm Monday to Thursday and 11am until 8pm on Friday and Saturday. For further details, visit the Facebook page of Dani’s Dessert Bar or email: [email protected]

