A courageous team of workers will plunge 14,000ft during a charity skydive, in support of a much-loved colleague and friend who is undergoing treatment for bowel cancer.

The seven daredevils from Peak Pharmacy’s head office in Bolsover, including managing director Joe Cattee, face their big challenge on September 14.

Their goal is to raise as much money as possible for Bowel Cancer UK, after warehouse manager Shirley Williams was diagnosed with the condition.

Nicola Cowell and Jade Bromley came up with the idea to support Shirley after talking about doing a skydive for several years. Nicola, 34, of Chesterfield said: “Shirley has been amazingly strong. Soon after she got the diagnosis, she told everyone and has been really positive about it. She is now halfway through her treatment.

Peak Pharmacy's skydiving team composed of managing director Joe Cattee, Tracey Cooper, Jade Bromley, Ria Smith, Nicola Cowell, Sarah Jones and Andrea Street.

"I was surprised how many people were interested in doing the skydive. Jade and I are really excited, Joe is an adrenalin junkie and some of the others are scared.” The skydivers will include Shirley’s best friend Andrea Street, who is petrified of heights but will face her fear to support her pal and raise money for a good cause.

Ria Smith, Sarah Jones and Tracey Cooper are among the intrepid colleagues who will leap from a plane in Nottingham on the morning of September 14.

Shirley Williams, who is 46, said: “I’m truly grateful for all the support given and I’m overwhelmed by the support. It’s not just about the money – it’s knowing that I have a whole team behind me. That means everything and I will be cheering them on from the ground.”

Her magnificent seven colleagues have launched a JustGiving appeal which got off to a flying start, raising £1,000 in the first 24 hours. The total now stands at £5,635, with 172 supporters donating to Bowel Cancer UK.

Anyone who wishes to donate should go to www.justgiving.com/page/peak-pharmacy-skydive2025