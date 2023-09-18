Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roger Hawes, 58, from Staveley went through the trauma of losing his wife Joanne to melanoma skin cancer 18 months ago, and admitted on the series My Mum, Your Dad that he was “a bit broken”.

Hie shared his heartbreaking story on the new ITV show during its launch night which attracted 1.5million viewers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the programme Roger, who was nominated by his eldest daughter Jess, is getting to know other single parents in a luxury Essex mansion. Unbeknown to him, Jess is watching his every move from a nearby surveillance room alongside the other adult children whose parents are hoping for a new romance.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger Hawes is among the single parents in My Mum, Your Dad, who are looking for love second time around.

Friday’s episode was a cliffhanger as Roger edged closer to blonde bombshell Janey at a school disco in the grounds of the luxurious house. He told her: “I do fancy you and I do find you very attractive in personality and looks.” As the pair chinked glasses, Janey said: “What are we cheersing to?”, Roger answered: “Our first kiss.”

Earlier in the programme, Roger’s 28-year-old daughter told her housemates: “He’s desperate to go on a date with Janey.”

The programme has gripped viewers in north Derbyshire who have crossed paths with Roger. Claire Dimaio said: “Loving it – loving our very own Chesterfield postman Roger. Know him, he never changes. Heart of gold.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Clarke commented: “Roger Hawes is a nice friendly guy who I used to work alongside at Royal Mail – he’s a lovely person."Sally Ann Bentley said that Roger used to deliver to National Signs in Chesterfield and made people smile every day.

Roger Hawes and Janey have a heart to heart at the school disco in My Mum, Your Dad.

Bridget Ball said: "Lovely guy, remember him from years ago.” Nicola Ohara wrote: “The fit postman."

Mark Shaw commented that he used to work with Roger at West Bars postal delivery office in Chesterfield.

Dawn Wildig said: “My son went to school with his son Ben at Netherthorpe School and Roger’s wife worked at the Royal Hospital in the ITU ward."