Member of the North Derbyshire WASPI Group are making a major milestone, as they celebrate 10 years of tireless campaigning for pension justice for thousands of Fifties-born women.

The group, which is part of a nationwide WASPI organisation, is seeking compensation for women who were not properly informed about changes to their state pension age.

Over the past decade, the North Derbyshire WASPI Group has attended marches, lobbied MPs, raised awareness in the media, held car boot sales and tea dances to raise funds, written and performed a play and built a strong support network of affected women across Derbyshire.

To commemorate 10 years of campaigning, North Derbyshire WASPI group have converted their stage play STUNG into an audio version. The play tracks their campaign journey from the devastation of discovering that their State Pension age had changed significantly with little or no notice, forming North Derbyshire WASPI, the emotional and financial impacts on their family lives, and what they gained from banding together.

The STUNG audio play will be launched at Doe Lea Centre on August 23 at 7pm. Tickets cost £15 and include supper of a cheese board and tea/coffee. To book tickets, go to https://square.link/u/sKUN2XfP

North Derbyshire WASPI includes many local women who had their retirement plans thrown into chaos with huge personal and financial impacts because of the last-minute changes to their pension age.

In December 2024, the Government refused to compensate the WASPI women, despite a landmark report from Parliament’s independent watchdog telling ministers to pay up.

The Government apologised for failing to properly tell women about State Pension age changes but failed to accept there had been an injustice which deserved compensation.