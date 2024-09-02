Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A north Derbyshire town’s war memorial is facing a clean-up after showing signs of deterioration.

Planning permission has been granted for the cleaning and maintenance of the cenotaph in Bolsover Market Place.

A heritage statement submitted to Bolsover District Council disclosed that the memorial had been assessed on July 4, 2024 and found to have an accumulation of dirt, grime and growth of moss and algae, weathering of the stone surfaces, fading and obscuring of inscriptions and carvings and the presence of pollutants and contaminants contributing to the degradation of the material.

The statement said: “The cleaning of the War Memorial is a necessary and justified intervention to preserve its historical, cultural, and aesthetic values. By undertaking this work with careful consideration and expertise, we ensure that the memorial remains a fitting tribute to those it commemorates for future generations.”

Old Bolsover Town Council, which applied to the district planning authority for consent for the work, has been informed that Historic England and War Memorials Trust have previously authorised a steam cleaning method which is chemical free and environmentally friendly. All pointing required on the memorial would be undertaken using lime mortar.