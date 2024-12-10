Tennis players in a north Derbyshire village have served exciting proposals to upgrade their facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been unveiled to replace 40-year-old timber buildings, erect new fencing and lay an all-weather surface on the courts at Holymoor Road, Holymoorside.

The venue is managed by Holymoorside Tennis Club under a lease from the parish council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two linked buildings currently provide kitchen, toilets, changing room and storage facilities but are reaching the end of their useful life. The proposal by the club is to replace these old buildings with a single one containing kitchen, toilets, a sitting area and store which would meet Building Regulations and disabled access standards. The building would be finished in dark timber effect cladding with dark rubberised roof.

Holymoorside Tennis Club is aiming to replace 40-year-old buildings which are nearing the end of their useful life (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

Replacement court fencing would comprise a dark green 3m high galvanised mesh panel fence.

The intention is to cover the existing tarmac surface of the courts with either a porous asphalt surface or artificial grass replacement.

An application for planning consent has been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council by Mr J. Pickworth on behalf of the tennis club.