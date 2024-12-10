North Derbyshire village tennis players unveil plans to upgrade clubhouse and courts

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 10th Dec 2024, 23:06 BST

Tennis players in a north Derbyshire village have served exciting proposals to upgrade their facilities.

Plans have been unveiled to replace 40-year-old timber buildings, erect new fencing and lay an all-weather surface on the courts at Holymoor Road, Holymoorside.

The venue is managed by Holymoorside Tennis Club under a lease from the parish council.

Two linked buildings currently provide kitchen, toilets, changing room and storage facilities but are reaching the end of their useful life. The proposal by the club is to replace these old buildings with a single one containing kitchen, toilets, a sitting area and store which would meet Building Regulations and disabled access standards. The building would be finished in dark timber effect cladding with dark rubberised roof.

Holymoorside Tennis Club is aiming to replace 40-year-old buildings which are nearing the end of their useful life (generic photo: Adobe Stock)placeholder image
Holymoorside Tennis Club is aiming to replace 40-year-old buildings which are nearing the end of their useful life (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

Replacement court fencing would comprise a dark green 3m high galvanised mesh panel fence.

The intention is to cover the existing tarmac surface of the courts with either a porous asphalt surface or artificial grass replacement.

An application for planning consent has been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council by Mr J. Pickworth on behalf of the tennis club.

