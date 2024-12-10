North Derbyshire village tennis players unveil plans to upgrade clubhouse and courts
Plans have been unveiled to replace 40-year-old timber buildings, erect new fencing and lay an all-weather surface on the courts at Holymoor Road, Holymoorside.
The venue is managed by Holymoorside Tennis Club under a lease from the parish council.
Two linked buildings currently provide kitchen, toilets, changing room and storage facilities but are reaching the end of their useful life. The proposal by the club is to replace these old buildings with a single one containing kitchen, toilets, a sitting area and store which would meet Building Regulations and disabled access standards. The building would be finished in dark timber effect cladding with dark rubberised roof.
Replacement court fencing would comprise a dark green 3m high galvanised mesh panel fence.
The intention is to cover the existing tarmac surface of the courts with either a porous asphalt surface or artificial grass replacement.
An application for planning consent has been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council by Mr J. Pickworth on behalf of the tennis club.
