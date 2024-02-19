North Derbyshire town's new B&M store gets off to a flying start
The outlet at Mill Green Way, Clowne was opened on Saturday by members of the Just Good Friends Club, which supports adults with learning disabilities. Colleagues at B&M nominated the town-based club which received £250 in store vouchers to continue its good work.
Thirty new jobs have been created in the new B&M store. The manager, who has declined to be named, said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic.”
Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries including food, drink and pet food. There is also a selection of health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, gifts and games.
B&M moved into premises that were formerly occupied by Wilko. Wilko fell into administration last year closing all of its over 400 shops across the UK, leaving customers disappointed..