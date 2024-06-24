Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been unveiled to transform a former Derbyshire County Council office building in Staveley into five apartments.

Dominic Palterman of CND Property Limited in Ripley proposes to convert the premises at 19 High Street into four one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat.

The single storey building has three parking spaces at the front and an enclosed yard at the back.

