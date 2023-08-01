North Derbyshire salon boss is on shortlist for Midlands Hairdresser of the Year for second time

Nikki Clifford, owner of NJUK Hair & Beauty in Clowne, is in the running for the HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards’ title.

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled. It’s a real pinch me moment! I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team! I was shortlisted last year and my salon and career has rocketed!"I am now an international top artist for Wella professionals. Being a top artist for Wella involves doing fashion shows for big designers but mostly educating and doing shows to inspire the future generation of hairdressers along with creating beautiful content, this can see me travelling a lot."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikki runs her salon at Mill Street, Clowne and set up the business more than 14 years ago.

Nikki Clifford of NJUK Hair Salon in Clowne has been shortlisted for Midlands Hairdresser of the Year for the second time.

She joins five others from across the Midlands on the awards shortlist. They were chosen after submitting four photographic images demonstrating the breadth of their hairdressing expertise, including both technical and creative abilities. They will now submit a further four images for the final round of judging, which takes place in September.

“It’s a dream come true to make the finals” said Nikki, 34. “Our industry is full of such talented creatives, so to be shortlisted alongside names I admire so much feels very special. I’m incredibly proud of my collection and hope the judges will see the passion and time that has gone into creating it.”

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards said: “Nikki has presented a collection that is both eye-catching and inspiring, showcasing a diversity of skills and an eye for detail. She should feel incredibly proud to have made an impact amongst such impressive competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Almost forty years since their inception, HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards continue to be the most coveted accolade in hairdressing, celebrating the artistry and expertise of the remarkable individuals that make up our industry."

The British Hairdresser of the Year title has been won by luminaries including Trevor Sorbie, Nicky Clarke, John Frieda, Charles Worthington, Angelo Seminara and Sally Brooks.