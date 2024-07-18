Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planners have served up a blow to a popular Derbyshire pub’s bid to expand.

Punch Pubs applied for planning consent to build an extension at the Elm Tree Inn in Elmton, which would increase the size of the kitchen and create a new dining area, but the bid has been refused by Bolsover District Council. The historic pub sits in a conservation area of the village and has operated in the licensing trade since 1829.

The applicant proposed that the extension would adjoin the existing kitchen and single storey former workshop and would overlook the car park.

Kim Wyatt, the council’s Heritage Conservation Manager, stated in a report: “The proposed extension is essentially a flat roof addition with a false mono pitch roof with an array of standardised fenestration. The design and detailing appear to jar with the adjacent traditional built form and in my opinion, there is no clear design rationale on how this new extension has been designed to assimilate into this historic setting and provide a link between the main building and the traditional outbuilding.

“It is considered that the design of the proposed development does not respect the character and appearance of the surrounding townscape and fails to preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area and the non-designated heritage assets. The level of harm to the designated heritage asset is considered to be less than substantial.

"This harm should be weighed against the public benefits of the proposal including, where appropriate, securing its optimum viable use. The applicant does not appear to have provided any evidence on the public benefits of the proposed scheme.”

A design and access statement submitted to the council in May stated: “The Elm Tree is a popular venue, located at the hub of the local community. Our client wishes to improve the facilities offered, to ensure that it is well equipped for meeting the needs of the community. By improving the kitchen and dining facilities on offer, the Elm Tree public house will be better equipped to do this. The offer of good homemade food attracts customers to the pretty village pub increasing local economy and strengthens the evergrowing leisure and tourist industry in the area.”