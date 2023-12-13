North Derbyshire planning chiefs give the go ahead for a new micro pub in village

North Derbyshire planning chiefs have the green light for a new micro pub to be set up at a former convenience store despite some concerns about potential noise and an invasion of privacy for nearby neighbours.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The planning application for a new micro pub, on Cherry Tree Drive, at Killamarsh, has recently been approved by NE Derbyshire District Council’s planning committee providing certain conditions are met to help keep noise to a minimum and to protect residents’ privacy.

A council spokesperson stated: “The proposal is considered to be an acceptable form of development within the Settlement Development Limits of Killamarsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Whilst there is potential for noise and disturbance from the use, this can be controlled through the imposition of planning conditions and the licensing application separate to the planning process.”

Pictured Is The Proposed Site For A New Micro Pub On Cherry Tree Drive, At Killamarsh

The application, on behalf of Mr Rai, includes converting a retail shop into a micro pub with a two-storey side extension which was approved by the planning committee on December 5 after it had been previously rejected due to a lack of information about parking.

District Cllr Stephen Clough stated that concerns had been raised concerning possible outside noise, parking and an upper seating area in relation to the proposed development.

Six residents objected to the proposed micro pub after also raising concerns that the development would overlook neighbours, that there was insufficient parking and it would create outside noise, waste problems and potential for anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, two residents supported the application stating that they thought it would provide a meeting place for neighbours in an area that offers few other types of social venues.

One of these two residents stated: “In an area where there are very few places to make communal social contact I do believe a small business such as is proposed would be an ideal addition.

“Such developments are now very common and differ greatly from traditional public houses with respect to the amount of customers and demographic of the customers they attract.

“The site itself is reasonably sheltered from other properties by either buildings or large hedges so should not disturb residents that reside nearby and no more than the previous shop that attracted customers and people outside until late in the evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire County Council’s Highways Authority raised no objections after concluding that the change of use is not expected to lead to increased parking demand compared to the retail use and although there is no designated parking it also felt that the change of use would not lead to a severe or unacceptable highway impact.

The Coal Authority withdrew its original objection as long as the applicant pursues an investigation of the area along with any remedial measures if needed.

A district council spokesperson stated: “The proposal is considered acceptable in terms of coal risk and highway safety.”

An Environmental Health Officer also raised no objections as long as a 1.8m acoustic barrier is installed along the entire boundary of the outdoor seating area, and there should be no outside music, and that there should only be outside drinking during opening hours of 1pm and 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council approved planning permission for the applicant Mr Rai to set up the micro pub next to a Chinese takeaway at a property on Cherry Tree Drive, in Killamarsh, providing certain conditions are fulfilled.