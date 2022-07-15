North Derbyshire mum seizes golden opportunity to own takeaway business

Becca, who has more than 20 years’ experience in the catering industry, couldn’t pass up a golden opportunity to become her own boss – and within a fortnight had launched a hot and cold food takeaway in Shuttlewood.

She said: “Karen Stevenson, the previous owner who had run the business for 11 years, was at my uncle’s wedding. When she approached us and offered us the business, I jumped straight at it. I didn’t even know what was in the shop but I knew I could do it.

"I did it all up in three days, painting it inside and out. All the equipment was there and I added a toastie machine, a coffee machine, a new fryer, a freezer which someone was giving away on Facebook, and some outdoor furniture as well as more cutlery, cups and trays."

Becca Jackson, second left, at the launch of So Tasty which was attended by Bolsover district councillors Donna Finlay Hales, left, and Anne Clarke.

Her business is called So Tasty and is housed in premises formerly known as the Top Nosh sandwich shop on Bolsover Road.

So Tasty was officially launched on Monday, July 11, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Bolsover district councillors Donna Finlay Hales and Anne Clarke.

Becca, 36, said: "People have been walking in and saying what a massive difference, that it looks airy and fresh.

"It’s a tiny little shack but I love it. I’m my own boss and I can do it the way I know how to do it.”

The new owner has already made a big impression, expanding the menu to include paninis, hot pork and stuffing cobs, desserts and lattes. Becca has introduced the So Tasty cob – a bread bun filled with two sausages, two bacon rashers, two hash browns, two eggs, beans, tomatoes and mushrooms –which is popular with customers who have a hearty appetite. Becca said: “A bloke came back in and said he had to eat the So Tasty cob in two sittings!”

So Tasty provides a delivery service within a five-mile radius. Becca said: “My cousin, Kelliemae Jackson, who lives across the road, helps out when I take deliveries.”

She has big plans for her little shop which currently accommodates just five people indoors with space outside for people to eat. Her aims include offering dinners such as shepherd’s pie when she can buy the necessary equipment.

Becca, who lives in Salvin Crescent, Clowne, has three daughters and a son, aged from four years to 17 years, and a 14-year-old stepson. She and her partner, John Bartley, have been together for eight years.

John’s recollection of an incident from Becca’s childhood inspired the name of her business. Becca said: “John is seven years older than me and we lived on the same street growing up. When I was eight or nine years old he caught me eating two doughnuts and said ‘you’ve got sugar all over your lips, you need to go and get washed and I said ‘I can’t because they’re so tasty’.”

Becca started working in the food industry when she was a teenager. She said: “I got my first job when I was 15 at McDonalds at Woodhall services – I used to bike there from Clowne – and have worked in food ever since.”

Her previous jobs have included cooking at Bella Blu restaurant in Bolsover, working at the Treble Bob and De Rodes Arms in Barlborough and managing the Take A Break cafe in Clowne.