North Derbyshire football team owner seeks consent to scale down new lecture theatres plan

A north Derbyshire football team’s chief is seeking planning permission to site two portable cabins for educational purposes.
By Gay Bolton
Published 17th Apr 2024, 09:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Terry Damms, chairman and owner of Staveley Miners Welfare FC, has applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for consent to vary approved plans for the construction of a cantilevered steelwork structure above the ground floor clubhouse. He states that the proposed new scheme is a reduction in cost and size as the original plan cannot be afforded. The council approved the previous application in May 2022.

The proposed portable cabins, accommodating four lecture theatres in total, would be based as the club’s site on Inkersall Road, Staveley where they would be clad in The Trojans’ blue and white colours.

Related topics:North DerbyshireDerbyshireChesterfield Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.