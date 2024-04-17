North Derbyshire football team owner seeks consent to scale down new lecture theatres plan
Terry Damms, chairman and owner of Staveley Miners Welfare FC, has applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for consent to vary approved plans for the construction of a cantilevered steelwork structure above the ground floor clubhouse. He states that the proposed new scheme is a reduction in cost and size as the original plan cannot be afforded. The council approved the previous application in May 2022.
The proposed portable cabins, accommodating four lecture theatres in total, would be based as the club’s site on Inkersall Road, Staveley where they would be clad in The Trojans’ blue and white colours.
