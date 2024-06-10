Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Food poverty and its impact on North Derbyshire will be demonstrated at a special event hosted by Clay Cross Foodbank

The initiative ‘Lay it on the table – let’s end food poverty’ will see organisers of food poverty projects - together with those in need of the services, volunteers and donors - meet with local parliamentary candidates in the hope of raising awareness of the real need.

The meeting at St Bartholomew’s Church, Clay Cross on June 20 is strictly non-political, but designed to give the candidates a chance to hear some of the issues regarding food poverty.

Organiser Jennie Strong said the meeting was “a chance for the people involved to talk to the candidates about their lived experiences, their hopes and concerns.

“The focus will be on demonstrating the fact that people in North Derbyshire do not go hungry because of a food shortage, but because of a shortage of money to buy food. We all hope that foodbanks will not be needed in the future, but in order for that to happen we need our politicians to know the reality.

“Everyone is welcome to come to the meeting whether involved with food poverty projects or not – it will be a chance to see the situation as it really is.”

The meeting between 12 and 2pm is open to everyone. There will be an opportunity to sign a special table cloth with messages for the candidates to read to hit home the problems.