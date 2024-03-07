North Derbyshire cricket club wants to build new community centre to replace pavilion that is unfit for purpose
Hundall Cricket Club’s pavilion on Windmill Lane, Hundall, near Apperknowle, is in a poor condition, beyond repair and no longer fit for purpose. The pavilion is a portable cabin that was donated by Henry Boot Banner Plant.
An application from the club to North East Derbyshire District Council sets out a plan to erect a timber-framed building in place of the pavilion on The Derek Oldman Memorial Ground. The proposed new premises would be used as a sport and community centre.
Dronfield Running Club, Hundall Hitters which is a rounders club and SRW personal trainer are among organisations which have shown interest in the cricket club’s plan.
Seventeen parking spaces are provided on a hardstanding area at the back of the existing pavilion.
The cricket club is seeking consent from the council to demolish the old pavilion and construct a new community centre building.