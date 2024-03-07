North Derbyshire cricket club wants to build new community centre to replace pavilion that is unfit for purpose

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundall Cricket Club’s pavilion on Windmill Lane, Hundall, near Apperknowle, is in a poor condition, beyond repair and no longer fit for purpose. The pavilion is a portable cabin that was donated by Henry Boot Banner Plant.

An application from the club to North East Derbyshire District Council sets out a plan to erect a timber-framed building in place of the pavilion on The Derek Oldman Memorial Ground. The proposed new premises would be used as a sport and community centre.

Dronfield Running Club, Hundall Hitters which is a rounders club and SRW personal trainer are among organisations which have shown interest in the cricket club’s plan.

Front and rear views of the existing cricket pavilion at Windmill Lane, Hundall which is in a poor state of repair and no longer fit for purpose.

Seventeen parking spaces are provided on a hardstanding area at the back of the existing pavilion.