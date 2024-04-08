Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael and Clare Morton have applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for permission to demolish the Wood With Character workshop opposite 84a Lightwood Road, in Marsh Lane, and build a two bedroom house in its place.

A design and access statement to the council says that the applicants, whose main residence is 78 Lightwood Road, have used the site as a workshop since 2014, along with horse stabling. They now want to redevelop the plot to provide a new sustainable family home.

Plans for the proposed house show that it would be single storey, its simple design reflecting that of a stable block with full height glazed doors in lieu of windows. The majority of the timber framed house would be clad in seared timber while the side of the building would be constructed from reclaimed stone in reference to the original stone walls of the now decommissioned and capped mine shaft on the western side of the site.

Artist's impression of the proposed new sustainable house at Marsh Lane.

A small area of ground mounted solar panels with battery storage, an air source heat pump and mechanical ventilation heat recovery are included in the proposals. A flat roof would allow rainwater to be collected and harvested at the rear of the property.