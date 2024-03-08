North Derbyshire councillor loses bid to pave way for more off-street parking for tenants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liberal Democrat Cllr David Hancock urged the Labour-led council at a Full Council meeting on March 4 to consider reviewing its policy on the materials and solutions that are permitted for creating off-street parking at its Rykneld Homes-managed council properties so more people can get their vehicles off tightly-packed highways.

He said: “Rykneld’s hands are tied to some degree by policy. We need to set policy and change policy for them to work with it.

“Obviously, lots of our residents want to put in off-street parking. The policy that we have at the moment only allows them to use certain methods. These methods are not particularly environmentally-friendly – concrete is one of them which is one of the worst things.

Cllr Hancock asked for the council to change its policy to permit Rykneld Homes to allow council tenants to use other more cost-effective, sustainable and environmentally-friendly methods to build off-street parking spaces at their homes.

“And also given what we have seen in recent months there is lots and lots of flooding around the region so our residents are saying they want to actually use permeable materials to look at better quality drives and off-street parking.”

Rykneld Homes does allow tenants to create off-street parking on their properties at their own expense but they currently have to follow the district council’s policy on what materials and solutions can be used.

However, Cllr Hancock argued that technology and materials will inevitably change and new solutions are available which are more cost-effective and better for the environment to support the council’s environmental strategy.

The request follows Conservative Cllr Alex Dale’s previous motion for the council to introduce a loan scheme for tenants to install driveways but the council only agreed to continue considering parking options including the possible loan scheme, and possibly asking the county council to support match-funding for parking projects.

Cllr Dale told the latest meeting he supported Cllr Hancock’s motion to help with parking issues for council tenants and other road users.

He added this would be another way to create more off-street parking and as long as more permeable solutions are used with a good design guide, he supported the motion.

Cllr Dale fears that if something is not done soon to address the problem tenants may be reduced to parking on grass or using concrete slabs to park on.

But Green Party Cllr Frank Adlington-Stringer, who opposed the motion, said: “It’s the second time I have had to say parking is not a sustainable solution to the problems we have.

“We talk about flooding. We are creating more spaces for more cars. It’s not the way we should be looking at it.”

He added: “It’s short-sighted in terms of environmental strategy if we want to help with off-street parking we should be looking at Derbyshire County Council and pressuring them to do decent public transport instead of rehashing Conservative policy again.”

Council Leader Nigel Barker, who also opposed the motion, said the request might be well-intentioned but work has to be done in accordance with specifications otherwise the properties would end up with all sorts of different building work.

He added: “If we can get people not building on their front gardens and if we can get a better integrated public transport system that would be great.”