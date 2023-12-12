North Derbyshire council has given the go-head for a new controversial residential development on Green Belt land in Unstone based on an argued need for affordable housing despite numerous objections.

The South Yorkshire Housing Association’s planning application for 38 homes on Main Road, between Unstone Junior School and Unstone Plant Centre, was approved by NE Derbyshire District Council during a planning committee meeting on December 5.

A council spokesperson stated: “Officers conclude that the development is in accordance with the provisions of the Development Plan, proposing affordable housing on land adjoining a sustainable settlement and with only a limited impact on the countryside, and it does not constitute inappropriate development in the Green Belt.”

The application is for a 100per cent affordable housing scheme for a total of 38 terraced dwellings in three rows for rental and shared ownership with properties including two-bed, three-bed and wheelchair accessible homes with 50 associated car parking spaces.

Proposed Syha Residential Development Site In Unstone

But NE Derbyshire District Cllr Alex Dale had argued that the development poses harm to the openness of Green Belt land, and that it will create an impact on road safety and that it failed to meet a proportional need for affordable housing due to a previous development in the area.

Unstone Parish Council objected to the planning application due to the development being based on Green Belt and that the demand for this type of housing had already been met with the construction of nearby housing at The Boatyard Site, in Unstone.

Residents, including 18 people, submitted objections with numerous concerns.

These included: A brownfield site should be used before Green Belt land; Any concern for the landscape outweighs any need for affordable housing; The loss of a rural setting; Increased traffic safety issues; The inconvenient relocation of a bus stop to allow for the development; And the lack of infrastructure in Unstone to support further homes.

Dronfield Civic Society also objected to the planning application on the grounds that it was an inappropriate development on Green Belt in a dangerous location for a school and that a new housing development had already been completed in the area.

Despite initial concerns about the number of parking spaces, Derbyshire County Council’s Highways Authority finally raised no objection to the proposed works or proposed number of parking places, or a new access road to Main Road.

The Highways Authority also concluded after long consideration that the proposal would not lead to a demonstrable severe harm to either highway safety or to the wider highway network.

Council planning officers argued that any landscape impact would be limited and that the scheme meets the need for limited affordable housing in the Green Belt and that it meets criteria as an exceptional site for affordable housing.

They added that it is also proposed that the developer makes financial contributions towards local healthcare, education and off-site play provision to offset the impact of the new development.

Officers also believe that the proposed site can be adequately drained and is acceptable from a flood risk perspective and on the issues of land stability, contamination and noise, they are satisfied these too can be satisfactorily addressed with conditions placed upon the developer.

The scheme also includes proposed, significant tree and landscape planting including new hedgerows.

In addition, the proposed development allows for an area of land to be safeguarded for education for Unstone Junior School for any educational use in the future.

The Coal Authority raised no objections concerning the land, and Yorkshire Water and the Environmental Health Service have also raised no objections providing certain conditions and recommendations are followed during construction.

Planning officers also argued that the development fits in with the region’s Local Plan because it meets a need for affordable housing.

A council spokesperson stated: “The council’s Housing Strategy Team have also commented that from a Strategic Housing perspective there is evidence to suggest that there is a high demand for affordable housing within this area.”

