Nominations sought to recognise Chesterfield's young people ‘of courage’

Graysons are putting the call out for people to nominate any young person who has displayed exemplary courage in their day to day lives.

Katie Birch, a senior private client advisor at Graysons, said: “I’ve seen first hand the courage of some of the region’s young people through my work with various charities in recent years. If you know a young person who you think deserves this award please nominate them – we’re keen to hear as many inspirational stories as possible.”