Nominations sought to recognise Chesterfield's young people ‘of courage’
Chesterfield’s Graysons Solicitors are on the look out for the town’s most deserving youngsters. The legal firm are sponsoring Chesterfield FC’s annual ‘young person of courage’ award which is set to be presented at the Community Awards ceremony at the Technique Stadium on May 20.
Graysons are putting the call out for people to nominate any young person who has displayed exemplary courage in their day to day lives.
Katie Birch, a senior private client advisor at Graysons, said: “I’ve seen first hand the courage of some of the region’s young people through my work with various charities in recent years. If you know a young person who you think deserves this award please nominate them – we’re keen to hear as many inspirational stories as possible.”
Nominations can be made via: https://chesterfield-fc.co.uk/2023-community-awards
Graysons are situated at Unit 14F, The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield S41 8JY. For more information visit: www.graysons.co.uk