News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
21 minutes ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
26 minutes ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
3 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
6 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
8 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository

Nominations sought to recognise Chesterfield's young people ‘of courage’

Chesterfield’s Graysons Solicitors are on the look out for the town’s most deserving youngsters. The legal firm are sponsoring Chesterfield FC’s annual ‘young person of courage’ award which is set to be presented at the Community Awards ceremony at the Technique Stadium on May 20.

By Neil AndersonContributor
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 14:09 BST

Graysons are putting the call out for people to nominate any young person who has displayed exemplary courage in their day to day lives.

Katie Birch, a senior private client advisor at Graysons, said: “I’ve seen first hand the courage of some of the region’s young people through my work with various charities in recent years. If you know a young person who you think deserves this award please nominate them – we’re keen to hear as many inspirational stories as possible.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nominations can be made via: https://chesterfield-fc.co.uk/2023-community-awards

Chesterfield FC’s annual ‘young person of courage’ award is set to be presented at the Community Awards ceremony at the Technique Stadium on May 20th.Chesterfield FC’s annual ‘young person of courage’ award is set to be presented at the Community Awards ceremony at the Technique Stadium on May 20th.
Chesterfield FC’s annual ‘young person of courage’ award is set to be presented at the Community Awards ceremony at the Technique Stadium on May 20th.
Most Popular

Graysons are situated at Unit 14F, The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield S41 8JY. For more information visit: www.graysons.co.uk

ChesterfieldNominationsTechnique Stadium