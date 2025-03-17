A Chesterfield mum has been left disappointed after a two year fight for a school place for her son with complex needs didn’t bring any results.

Oliver Ellis, 4, from Stonegravels, is left without a school place – despite Derbyshire County Council promising his mum Natalie Eyre that he would be able to attend a special needs school.

Oliver, who is non verbal, has profound learning disabilities, global development delay, autism and eating disorders – meaning he would not be able to attend a mainstream school.

Ms Eyre said: “I was promised twice via email that Oliver had been allocated specialist provision due to the extent of his needs by two members of the SEND Team.

"Twice Derbyshire County Council have had chances to secure my son a place in the local specialist school and have absolutely failed him through their own errors, failures and negligence of us.

“I want to get their failures recognised and corrected. No parent or child should have to go through what we're going through. Derbyshire County Council shouldn't get away with it.”

Ms Eyre first contacted the council to have EHCP (Education Health and Care Plan) put in place for her son in the early 2023.

In February 2024 her school of choice, Ashgate Croft Special School, was consulted. The school asked for further details from the Derbyshire County Council to continue the allocation process – but did not hear back in time.

Natalie Eyre and Jordan Ellis with their son Oliver, 4.

She said: “A SEND officer confirmed that the school emailed Derbyshire County Council to confirm further details on the EHCP however the initial EHCP team never responded to them, or actioned my son's file in anyway even though I chased for a year so they failed to secure his place very early on.

"Due to their errors, my son with profound learning difficulties, development delays, autism and more has no school place and no one is helping me fight it.”

In July last year Ms Eyre received another email from the council asking her to name a school for the phased transfer.

She said: “I responded within an hour. Derbyshire County Council did not action this at all in the following seven months before the national deadline of 15th February 2025.

The council failed to consult the school before the national primary school application deadline, leaving Oliver without a school place.

"I was chasing this before the deadline as I was expecting to be let down with numerous delayed due to the initial EHCP process taking a whole year instead of the legal timescale of 26 weeks.”

In January 2025 Ms Eyre submitted a complaint to the council in a hope that this would help the process of allocating the school place for her son.

The council failed to respond to her complaint, but consulted the school of choice for the second time.

Unfortunately this took place after the national primary school application deadline and the school had already had all the places filled for 2024/2025 academic year, leaving Oliver without a school place.

Ms Eyre said: "The SEND Team at Derbyshire County Council is absolutely poor and their support services are a disgrace to our SEN children.

"They should be made responsible for their failures, the negligence of our SEN children and the stress they cause families at what is a very difficult time anyway.

"I was due to receive a response to my complaint by 17 February. I’ve had no response, and without this I can't even go to the local government ombudsman to take it further.

“I currently have no help but I will do everything in my power to get my son the school place that Derbyshire County Council have failed to secure him twice."

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: "We continue to be in contact with Oliver’s family and acknowledge and apologise for the impact delays have on children and their families.

“We’re working hard within the Derbyshire Local Area SEND Partnership with partners across health, schools and the private and public sector to improve.

“We’ve recently set up an independent improvement and assurance board and are meeting monthly with a robust plan in place, now approved by Ofsted, to drive forward improvement at pace.”