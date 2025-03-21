Phase one has focused on the upper half of the Market Place and visitors to the town centre will have seen the council’s contractor, Thomas Bow, re-laying the cobbles, which had been lifted, cleaned and levelled off to smooth uneven surfaces.

These have been re-laid along with some sections of new paving – making the area more accessible.

Work to create the structures which form a new market stall layout has also taken place – paving the way for the creation of new timber stalls providing more cover for traders and shoppers, and colourful new canopies.

Ed Fordham, who runs Brockwell Books of Chesterfield on the market and is also leader of the county council's Liberal Democrats, said the new-look market was very impressive.

He added: “The brand new market stalls are just great. After months of discussion and waiting and hard work the first phase of the new market has gone live and is open for business.

“New stalls, new canopies, guttering, lighting, new paving as well as levelled cobbles - it looks stunning.

“Of course there are those who will moan and grumble, but they are wrong. The new market is a huge enhancement to the town and we should be pleased with the outcome.

“Next Thursday my own Brockwell Books will occupy its stall opposite the cardfactory and Primark and I can’t wait.”

Ed said the benefits of the work included stronger stalls with fresh coverings, new benches and a cleaner public space.

He said: “So what else does it need? In short, just one thing: you, the customers. Please if you do nothing else in Chesterfield this summer bring your friends and family - jigsaws, pet food, guitars, duvets and throws, jewellery, and more besides.

“This is a new market we can all get behind. It’s open with phase one complete. No other town boasts a market like this every Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Every day has different stalls and every market day has a varied atmosphere - come and use it.

“One last thing - if you are a new trader or haven’t stood on Chesterfield Market before then get in touch. I started eight years ago and have loved it - hopefully with years more to come.”

Steve Siddall, whose family have been selling bedding and soft furnishings on Chesterfield Market for more than 70 years, said: "I like the new stalls, really sturdy and plenty of room.

“I’m looking forward to getting trading and welcoming new customers to my stall.”

Phase two will focus on the bottom half of the Market Place with improvements in New Square due to start in the summer.

John Allen, Construction Director at Thomas Bow, said: “After much hard work by our teams, both in the planning stage and delivery, it’s great to see the first phase of this high-profile scheme completed. As part of our commitment to delivering a positive impact through our works, and also the wider community, we have been busy behind the scenes working with local community groups, schools and colleges, educating young people on the civil engineering industry and providing a T level placement for a student within our offices.”

Works in the lower half of the market square will begin with the historic cobbles being lifted, and re-laid and some new paving will also be installed. New market stalls will be built and a new central area in the market place will have feature paving inspired by designs in the Market Hall and provide space for food traders and to support town centre events. Later this year work will begin on New Square which will be opened up to create a new flexible events space but also provide additional stalls for busy market days.

Rykneld Square will be transformed into a more inviting open space and new lighting to St Mary’s and All Saints Church.

To make sure market traders can keep trading throughout the ongoing improvements, some stall holders will once again move to temporary locations – and a pop-up market will be created in New Square which will be in place for up to a year.

Improvements to Corporation Street will create a new gateway to the refurbished Stephenson Memorial Hall, which houses the Pomegranate Theatre and Chesterfield Museum. The project is funded through an almost £20 million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund. With the funding split between town centre regeneration works and the refurbishment of Stephenson Memorial Hall.

