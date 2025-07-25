"No doctor wants to be on strike": Chesterfield doctor speaks up as national doctor strikes begin

Derbyshire doctors have joined national strike action after failed talks between the British Medical Association and the government.

Thousands of doctors across the country have joined the picket lines at 7am this morning (Friday, July 25) amid pay rise row.

This comes after talks between British Medical Association (BMA) and the government, focused on longer-term pay restoration and career progression, failed on Tuesday, July 22).

Mohammed Rafe, a doctor and the BMA representative for Chesterfield, said: “We have doctors who are being paid less than their assistants in the first year of training.

Derbyshire doctors have joined the official picket line in Nottingham, alongside colleagues from across the East Midlands (Credit: BMA)

"Currently our assistants are being paid £24 an hour for their starting salary. That's more than me, a doctor with three years experience.

"I’m deeply sorry for all the patients who have had their treatment disrupted. No doctor wants to be on strike, no doctor wants to have to fight for their pay.

"It's really for our safety to stop our colleagues going abroad when they don't have jobs here, or when they're not getting paid enough here, and to retain all the doctors we can here at Chesterfield.

"These sets of strikes could have been completely avoided if Wes Streeting had given us a solid offer that addressed our problems.

"We don't want the pay restoration in one day. We don't want it in one year. We were happy to take it step by step as long as there’s a sensible path to pay restoration.”

The strikes have been called despite resident doctors seeing a 22% increase in pay over the last two years, with a 5.4% increase this year – with the BMA explaining that the real terms pay was still around 20% lower than in 2008.

Speaking about the recent pay increase, Mohammed, said: “This is really not enough. We are still nowhere near what doctors were being paid in 2008 in real terms.

"The patients haven't gotten any simpler, in fact, patients have become more complex. Doctors are doing much more work than we would in 2008 and the pay doesn't reflect that.”

Mohammed added: “When we called off the last sale strikes we were promised a clear path to pay restoration but they were not able to offer it.

"The workforce planning has been shambolic. We have a lot of doctors who are going to be unemployed coming this August because of mismanagement. We have a lot of doctors coming through medical schools, going through the foundation training, and then having no jobs at the end of it.”

Speaking to the patients, Mohammed added: “I would like to apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. If you are unwell, please seek medical attention. We have been very fortunate in Chesterfield with consultants stepping in to cover for us. Emergency services and Urgent Care is still ongoing as usual and hospital will be contacting patients to rearrange any appointments affected to when the resident doctors are back.”

Industrial action by resident doctors is planned to last until 7am Wednesday, 30 July.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust said: “It is really important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases.

“If you have not been contacted by the NHS, please attend your appointment as planned.

“Please use health services wisely. Use 111 online or via the phone as the first port of call for health needs and only use 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.”